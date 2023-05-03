Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Colorado woman jumped to her death from NYC hotel after fight with boyfriend

Police don't believe woman's boyfriend, Tyler Griffen, pushed her from roof

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Colorado woman plunged to her death from the top of New York City hotel after a violent fight with her boyfriend on Tuesday.

Police have yet to name the woman, 20, but witnesses said they heard shouting and violence coming from the couple's 10th-floor room in the OYO Times Square hotel, according to the New York Post. The boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Griffen, left the woman bruised after the fight that also endangered their 8-month-old baby.

The couple's fight reportedly spilled out of their room and into the hallway and stairwell of the hotel. Witnesses say Griffen grabbed and pulled on the arm of the baby, causing the child to tumble down the stairs to the 9th floor, where another hotel guest caught the infant.

The baby underwent a medical evaluation and is unharmed.

Police assembled outside a hotel at night

Police investigate the death of a 20-year-old woman from Colorado in New York City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The woman, who was visiting with her boyfriend, died after plunging from a hotel roof. (Peter Gerber)

Police assembled outside a hotel at night

Police cordoned off the area where the woman fell and are investigating what led to her death. (Peter Gerber)

After the baby fell, the mother is believed to have gone up to the hotel's roof. She jumped and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at roughly 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Griffen is awaiting arraignment on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the Post. Police say they do not believe Griffen pushed the woman from the roof.

Police assembled outside a hotel at night

Police say Tyler Griffen, 24, fought with his girlfriend and bruised her before endangering their child on Tuesday; the woman then fell to her death from a hotel roof. (Peter Gerber)

Police assembled outside a hotel at night

The Colorado couple's 8-month-old child was unharmed. (Peter Gerber)

Griffen was initially brought to a nearby hospital and classified as an "emotionally disturbed person." Police later leveled charges against him after investigating the matter further.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.