Colorado woman jumped to her death from NYC hotel after fight with boyfriend

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Colorado woman plunged to her death from the top of New York City hotel after a violent fight with her boyfriend on Tuesday.

Police have yet to name the woman, 20, but witnesses said they heard shouting and violence coming from the couple's 10th-floor room in the OYO Times Square hotel, according to the New York Post. The boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Griffen, left the woman bruised after the fight that also endangered their 8-month-old baby.

The couple's fight reportedly spilled out of their room and into the hallway and stairwell of the hotel. Witnesses say Griffen grabbed and pulled on the arm of the baby, causing the child to tumble down the stairs to the 9th floor, where another hotel guest caught the infant.

The baby underwent a medical evaluation and is unharmed.

After the baby fell, the mother is believed to have gone up to the hotel's roof. She jumped and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at roughly 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Griffen is awaiting arraignment on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the Post. Police say they do not believe Griffen pushed the woman from the roof.

Griffen was initially brought to a nearby hospital and classified as an "emotionally disturbed person." Police later leveled charges against him after investigating the matter further.