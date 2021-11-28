Expand / Collapse search
Colorado shooting leaves 5 wounded; no arrests reported

It was unclear how many suspects were linked to the case, police said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Five people were being treated at a hospital overnight after a shooting in Aurora, Colorado, according to authorities.

All five victims were expected to survive, police wrote on Twitter. The shooting was "possibly connected to a large party," a police post read.

No arrests were immediately reported. It was unclear how many suspects were linked to the case, police wrote in a Twitter message.

The shooting occurred in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street, according to police. A heavy police presence was in the area, the department wrote.

Aurora is about 15 miles east of Denver.

