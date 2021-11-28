Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan suspect opens fire on bus, wounding 3; later killed by police

All of the victims were expected to survive

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday shot and killed a suspect after he shot three people on a city bus, according to reports. 

Officials said the suspect, identified as Anthony Oliver, 54, opened fire after boarding a Metro bus near the Kalamazoo Transit Center around 9 a.m. ET, FOX 17 of Grand Rapids reported. 

Police said his motive was unclear. 

NASHVILLE SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED

All of the victims were expected to survive.

Oliver was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was shot after exchanging fire with officers outside the bus, according to MLive.com reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Metro bus service was canceled for the rest of the day, according to FOX 17

Your Money