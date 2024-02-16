Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Colorado police investigating 2 found dead in dorm room as homicide: 'Does not appear to be a murder-suicide'

Colorado Springs police haven't given any information on potential suspects or arrests

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Demolition of Idaho murder house is ‘absurd’: Forensics expert Video

Demolition of Idaho murder house is ‘absurd’: Forensics expert

Forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan says ‘valuable information’ could have been lost by tearing down the house, possibly helping the suspect. 

Hours after two people were found dead inside a University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus dorm room on Friday, police revealed that the incident is being investigated as a homicide, not a murder-suicide. 

"At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a Friday evening update. "We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available."

The two victims were found dead around 6 a.m. Friday, each with one gunshot wound to the head in what the department called an "isolated incident."

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS HOUSE DEMOLISHED

A police car parked in front of the dorm

A police officer stands outside a dorm in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

The campus briefly went into lockdown on Friday, which was lifted after about an hour-and-a-half. The campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting. 

COLLEGE STUDENT TRIES TO ENTER WRONG HOME ON STREET WITH DEADLY RESULT: POLICE

Police spokesperson Ira Cronin said later at a briefing: "We don't believe at this point that there is any ongoing threat to the community."

Police said Friday, "We are in the very early stages of piecing together what happened. We are in the process of notifying family members of the deceased individuals. We don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, and we are investigating this as an isolated incident."

The department said it had no information about a suspect or arrests. 

"We know that today has been difficult, and that as a campus we are all grieving. Thank you for your patience, understanding and support as we have worked through this difficult day," CU Colorado Springs said in a note to faculty and staff, adding that campus would be closed through Monday for classes, but open on for those who in need of emotional support. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing.