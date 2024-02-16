Colorado police investigating 2 found dead in dorm room as homicide: 'Does not appear to be a murder-suicide'

Hours after two people were found dead inside a University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus dorm room on Friday, police revealed that the incident is being investigated as a homicide, not a murder-suicide.

"At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a Friday evening update. "We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available."

The two victims were found dead around 6 a.m. Friday, each with one gunshot wound to the head in what the department called an "isolated incident."

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS HOUSE DEMOLISHED

The campus briefly went into lockdown on Friday, which was lifted after about an hour-and-a-half. The campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting.

COLLEGE STUDENT TRIES TO ENTER WRONG HOME ON STREET WITH DEADLY RESULT: POLICE

Police spokesperson Ira Cronin said later at a briefing: "We don't believe at this point that there is any ongoing threat to the community."

Police said Friday, "We are in the very early stages of piecing together what happened. We are in the process of notifying family members of the deceased individuals. We don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, and we are investigating this as an isolated incident."

The department said it had no information about a suspect or arrests.

"We know that today has been difficult, and that as a campus we are all grieving. Thank you for your patience, understanding and support as we have worked through this difficult day," CU Colorado Springs said in a note to faculty and staff, adding that campus would be closed through Monday for classes, but open on for those who in need of emotional support.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing.