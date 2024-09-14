Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Colorado plane crashes on golf course, dramatic photos show

Image shows golfers walking past wreckage on tee box at Meridian Golf Course near Centennial Airport

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
First responders in Colorado have released dramatic images showing a small plane that flipped over after crashing onto a golf course in the Denver area. 

South Metro Fire Rescue says the incident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft happened on Wednesday at the Meridian Golf Course in Englewood, just south of Centennial Airport. 

"Two people were onboard the plane that had just departed Centennial Airport runway 17R" and "both parties were able to safely evacuate from the airplane on their own," the department said. 

"One party suffered minor injuries and was checked by fire medics and refused transport or any further medical attention, [while] the second party sustained no injuries," it added. 

Colorado golf course plane crash

South Metro Fire Rescue says the two people onboard the plane that crashed on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Englewood, Colo., escaped major injury. (South Metro Fire Rescue/TMX )

Images taken from the scene showed the plane came to a stop on the seventh tee box of the golf course. 

Plane crash on golf course in Colorado

Golfers walk past the plane on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Meridian Golf Course in Englewood, Colo. (South Metro Fire Rescue/TMX )

In one photo, golfers can be seen walking past the plane while playing a round. 

First responders at scene of small plane crash in Colorado

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Englewood, Colo. (South Metro Fire Rescue/TMX )

There were no reported fires following the crash and the "National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating," according to South Metro Fire Rescue. 

It's not immediately clear what caused the plane to plunge from the sky.

Small plane crashes near Centennial Airport

Authorities say the plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby Centennial Airport. (South Metro Fire Rescue/TMX )

The FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement that the crash happened around 10 a.m. local time.

