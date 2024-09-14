Colorado plane crashes on golf course, dramatic photos show

First responders in Colorado have released dramatic images showing a small plane that flipped over after crashing onto a golf course in the Denver area.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the incident involving a Cessna 172 aircraft happened on Wednesday at the Meridian Golf Course in Englewood, just south of Centennial Airport.

"Two people were onboard the plane that had just departed Centennial Airport runway 17R" and "both parties were able to safely evacuate from the airplane on their own," the department said.

"One party suffered minor injuries and was checked by fire medics and refused transport or any further medical attention, [while] the second party sustained no injuries," it added.

Images taken from the scene showed the plane came to a stop on the seventh tee box of the golf course.

In one photo, golfers can be seen walking past the plane while playing a round.

There were no reported fires following the crash and the "National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating," according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

It's not immediately clear what caused the plane to plunge from the sky.

The FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement that the crash happened around 10 a.m. local time.