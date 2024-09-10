Video shows Delta plane's tail severed after collision while taxiing at Atlanta airport

Video footage from the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport showed the scene moments after two planes operated by Delta Air Lines clipped each other Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, an Airbus A350, was taxiing for departure when its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, the airline told Fox News Digital.

"The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana," the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital. "The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10."

The footage shows an airplane with its wingtip severed from the aircraft. The footage appeared to be taken by someone in a moving vehicle on the tarmac.

"Well, that was terrifying. Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane," WFTS Meteorologist Jason Adams posted on X. "Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke."

No one was injured at the time of the incident, and operations continued as normal, Delta said. The airline's TechOps moved the aircraft to maintenance hangars for evaluation, it said.

"There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526," the airline said. "At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected."

Hartsfield-Jackson International ranked as the world's busiest airport for passenger volume in 2023, when it served more than 104.6 million travelers, according to a report by the Airports Council International in April. It has consistently held the top spot in recent years.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the incident.

