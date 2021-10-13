Colorado postal employee shot and killed, police say

A Colorado postal worker was shot and killed Wednesday and a suspect was being sought, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

The Longmont Police Department responded to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive. When officers arrived, they found the USPS employee shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes.

The employee died at the scene, police said.

A male suspect was seen fleeing. He was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a blue mask, police said.

A police search of the area using K-9s was unsuccessful, authorities said.