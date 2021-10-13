Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado postal employee shot and killed, police say

The killings came amid a rash of shootings where postal workers were targeted.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Colorado postal worker was shot and killed Wednesday and a suspect was being sought, authorities confirmed to Fox News.

The Longmont Police Department responded to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive. When officers arrived, they found the USPS employee shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes.

The employee died at the scene, police said.

A male suspect was seen fleeing. He was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a blue mask, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police search of the area using K-9s was unsuccessful, authorities said. 

Your Money