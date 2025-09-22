Colorado hunters found dead after going missing in rugged terrain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two young men were found dead after going missing in rugged Colorado terrain.

Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, both 25, have been identified by Lynee Runkle on a GoFundMe. Runkle said she is the aunt of Porter. The two were reported missing to the Conejos County Sheriff's Office on September 13, but last made contact with their family on September 11.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update," Runkle wrote on Thursday. "Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased. Their bodies were discovered earlier today by Colorado Search and Rescue."

Deputies say Porter, who was from Asheville, North Carolina, and Stasko, who is from Salt Lake City, Utah, "were reported over due while elk hunting." They did have a satellite device, which Runkle said was "not functioning."

The two were in the San Juan Wilderness Area west of Trujillo Meadows Reservoir, according to CCSO. The vehicle they drove to the Los Pinos trail head was found.

"Camping gear and backpacks were located in the vehicle prompting Deputies to become concerned due to heavy rain and bad weather," CCSO said in a Tuesday news release.

Search and rescue teams from multiple states and counties joined in the effort to find the hunters, totaling more than 54 professionally trained personnel and volunteers, CCSO said. Teams searched on foot, on horseback and on all-terrain vehicles. Drones, dogs and a personally-owned Black Hawk helicopter were also utilized in the search.

"The commitment, coordination and professionalism of all those involved in the search are a testament to our efforts. This collaborative effort reflects the strength of our community and the unwavering dedication to every volunteer and agency involved. We are proud of the perseverance demonstrated throughout the search," CCSO said in a news release.