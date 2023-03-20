Colorado dentist charged with murder after allegedly poisoning wife

A Colorado dentist was arrested Sunday following accusations he poisoned and killed his wife, according to police.

James Toliver Craig, 45, had driven his wife, 43, to a hospital on Wednesday because she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness, the Aurora Police Department wrote in a press release.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, his wife's condition rapidly deteriorated, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. She was eventually declared medically brain-dead.

Doctors took her off life support and contacted the police Sunday morning because they believed her medical situation was suspicious.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit launched an investigation into the woman's death and determined she had been poisoned.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death," Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement. "It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

Police obtained a warrant for Craig's arrest shortly after doctors took the woman off life support.

Craig was arrested early Sunday morning on first-degree murder charges in connection with his wife's death. He was booked into the county jail.

The incident remains under investigation.