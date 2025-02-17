Colorado college student's body found in rugged terrain, police believe

Colorado authorities have recovered what they believe to be the body of missing University of Colorado-Boulder student Megan Trussell in "hard-to-reach terrain."

Trussell, 18, was last seen in her residence hall on Sunday, Feb. 9, wearing dark-colored yoga pants, a blue/gray jacket and white platform sneakers.

"The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has notified CUPD that a deceased person matching the description of a missing CU Boulder student was discovered this morning near mile marker 40 in Boulder Canyon," the University of Colorado Police Department said in a Saturday statement. "CUPD is working to confirm additional details and will communicate those as soon as we are able."

The Boulder County coroner will perform an autopsy to verify the person's identity and determine the cause of death.

CUPD said it received a missing persons report for Trussell on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers notified the Boulder County Sheriff's Office of a deceased female around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 14.

State and local agencies have been coordinating to investigate Trussell's disappearance and, now, possibly her death.

"The decedent was found in hard-to-reach terrain, requiring a technical evacuation including the need to rappel," the sheriff's office said in a press release. It remains unclear how Trussell disappeared last week or what may have led her to Boulder Canyon Drive.

Boulder Canyon Drive was temporarily closed to allow authorities to recover the body and conduct an investigation in the area safely during "hazardous road conditions created by the weather."