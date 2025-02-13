NYC subway rider who gave birth on train identified as missing Florida woman: report

The woman who gave birth on a New York City subway has been identified as a missing Florida woman who was last seen in August, according to reports.

The ex-boyfriend of 25-year-old Jenny Saint Pierre reported her missing on Aug. 5, 2024, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

"MISSING PERSON ALERT. We need your help to locate 25-year-old Jenny Saint Pierre, missing since August, 5, 2024," a previous post on X from police read.

"Please share and help bring Jenny home safely."

Investigators told CBS News Miami that Pierre was schizophrenic and that she could be in danger. Pierre's family also expressed concern to police, saying that she was "excited about becoming a mother," but were worried something may have happened to her.

Pierre's ex-boyfriend told her sister that they had an argument, which made her angry, and then she left, the outlet reported.

However, Pierre's family's worst fears were debunked on Wednesday after she made national headlines.

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a train conductor was notified by numerous passengers that a woman had given birth inside a subway car.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital from a passenger on board captured the situation.

"POV: You're headed to work, and you witness someone giving birth on the train," a caption over the video read.

Witnesses told the New York Times that, thanks to the swift actions of some good Samaritans, Pierre was taken care of after they jumped in to help deliver the baby before EMS arrived.

Crichlow added that EMS transported Pierre and her new baby girl to a hospital. Both are said to be in good condition.

"This is another example of New Yorkers coming together to help each other, assisted by caring transit workers and other responders, reflecting the best of the subway community and this city," Crichlow said.

"We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable—and hopefully less dramatic—rides."

Pierre’s mother told the Times that she was happy to learn that her daughter was safe and that she was a grandmother.

"I’ve been thinking about my daughter every day, praying every day that she’s OK, that her baby is OK," she told the newspaper. "I’m going to sleep good tonight."

She added that her daughter and new granddaughter could return home anytime and that their entire family would be waiting for them.

"We will always be there for her, and for her baby," she said.

It was not immediately known why Pierre fled to New York or how long she was living there.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hallandale Beach Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

