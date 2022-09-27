Colorado authorities find pipe bomb behind Safeway, disable it

Authorities in Colorado disabled a pipe bomb left behind a grocery store Tuesday.

The Littleton Police Department said the area around a Safeway was closed off when a suspected explosive device was discovered. It was not clear how long the device had been there.

Police were called out to investigate at about 12:35 p.m.

ARMED CAR THEFT SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT BY COLORADO POLICE

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office also responded and determined the device was active. Bomb technicians deactivated it.

The supermarket was not evacuated, and no arrests have been made.