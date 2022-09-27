Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Colorado authorities find pipe bomb behind Safeway, disable it

The pipe bomb was found behind a Safeway and was disabled a short time later by Colorado authorities at the scene

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Colorado disabled a pipe bomb left behind a grocery store Tuesday. 

The Littleton Police Department said the area around a Safeway was closed off when a suspected explosive device was discovered. It was not clear how long the device had been there. 

Police were called out to investigate at about 12:35 p.m.

ARMED CAR THEFT SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT BY COLORADO POLICE

A police bomb technician at the scene where a pipe bomb was found behind a Safeway in Colorado.

A police bomb technician at the scene where a pipe bomb was found behind a Safeway in Colorado. (Littleton Police Department)

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office also responded and determined the device was active. Bomb technicians deactivated it. 

The supermarket was not evacuated, and no arrests have been made. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.