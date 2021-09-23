Expand / Collapse search
College students less enthusiastic for Biden immigration policies after Del Rio photos

More than 12,000 Haitian migrants are at the southern border

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
President Biden’s support on college campuses has taken a dive along with his approval numbers after video and photos surfaced of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas

Between 12,000 and 14,000 Haitian migrants have camped out at the border into the United States, creating what some have called a humanitarian crisis

In a video posted by Campus Reform, students voiced shock and concern after seeing photos and videos of the migrant camps at the border. 

"That’s more [people] than I was expecting," one student said. 

FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR SLAMS MAYORKAS FOR ‘HIDING’ BORDER DATA: ‘THEY’RE ASHAMED OF THE NUMBERS'

"That -- I do believe it’s a problem," said another.   

"Yea, if you’re making promises like that … most of [the crisis] is going to be on your hands," one student said, referring to Biden’s campaign stump to encourage asylum-seekers to come to America. 

Sept. 18, 2021: Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio. (Rep. Pfluger.)

Sept. 18, 2021: Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio. (Rep. Pfluger.)

The increasingly severe crisis at the Texas border has placed Biden under significant pressure from both sides of the aisle, as civil rights groups and some Democrats have taken him to task for his handling of the situation. 

Sept. 18, 2021: Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio. (Rep. Pfluger.)

Sept. 18, 2021: Migrants camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio. (Rep. Pfluger.)

"The humanitarian crisis happening under this administration on the southern border disgustingly mirrors some of the darkest moments in America’s history," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a public statement. "If we were to close our eyes and this was occurring under the Trump administration, what would we do? The inhumane treatment of the Haitian refugees seeking help is utterly sickening."

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT SIGNS BILL EASING PROSECUTION OF HUMAN SMUGGLING SUSPECTS

Biden initially rolled back Trump immigration policies, such as halting construction of the border wall, but he has continued to push some policies, such as Title 42, which has allowed his administration to push out migrants at the border due to the risk of the coronavirus, the Houston Chronicle reported. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed Biden for using "hateful and xenophobic Trump policies." 

"We must allow asylum-seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process," Schumer said. 

