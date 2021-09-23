Former acting ICE director slams Mayorkas for 'hiding' border data: 'They're ashamed of the numbers'

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during an interview on "America's Newsroom" on Thursday, accusing him of "hiding" data related to the ongoing border crisis. Despite Mayorkas' claims, Homan argued the department is concealing the data because they are ashamed of the surging numbers of migrants, including thousands of Haitians, near a bridge in del Rio, Texas.

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS TURNING ‘EVERY STATE INTO A BORDER STATE,’ BLACKBURN WARNS

TOM HOMAN: They absolutely know the numbers, and he's not going to pull the numbers. I was the ICE director and we spent millions of dollars in these databases. As ICE director, all I have to do is make a phone call and say, how many people have we removed since January? I've had the answer in 15 minutes because a database will spill the information out. For him to say I am working for 18 hours - he's not going to pull data. It takes the guy sitting behind him is his chief of staff. His chief of staff should be calling ICE for that number. They can get the number in 20 minutes. This is them hiding the numbers. They're ashamed of the numbers. I'll tell you the next move because I've been through this before. They're going to tell ICE to slow roll the release the Haitians right now because we're under a microscope. Slow roll the release. I've been there. That's what they're going to do. ICE has those numbers - how many they release, Border Patrol knows how many they've released. It's a matter of pulling numbers out of database and a few clicks on a keyboard.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: