College soccer star, girlfriend dead as illegal immigrant’s record ignites lawmaker fury statewide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers are voicing outrage as family and friends mourn a college soccer player and his girlfriend who were killed in a DUI crash allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant.

The case is reigniting debate over immigration enforcement and whether failures in the system contributed to the deaths of Fletcher Harris, 20, and Skylar Provenza, 19.

Prosecutors say Juan Alvarado Aguilar, 37, was driving under the influence when his vehicle slammed into the couple's car on Friday, Jan. 16, killing them both and devastating their families and community. As mourners gather to say goodbye to Provenza and Harris, whose funeral was held Thursday, lawmakers are pointing to Aguilar’s immigration status and alleged criminal history as evidence of broader public safety failures they say demand immediate action.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Harris said the case highlights what he described as the deadly consequences of sanctuary policies and failures to enforce immigration laws. Harris argued the couple’s deaths were preventable and blamed state and local leadership for allowing the suspect to remain in the country and on the road.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAN FROM DEADLY WRONG-WAY DUI CRASH THAT KILLED MOTORCYCLIST, RECORDS SHOW

"Fletcher Harris and Skylar Provenza—two bright young lives full of promise—were brutally taken in a head-on crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien with a prior DUI who never should have been on our roads," Harris said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This is the deadly cost of North Carolina’s sanctuary policies and radical Democrat refusal to enforce the law."

Harris also questioned the lack of public response, suggesting the reaction would be far different in other cases.

"Where’s the outrage? Where are the protests? If this were any other tragedy, the streets would be filled—but when criminal aliens kill Americans, the silence from the Left is deafening."

CORNYN PUSHES 'ZERO MERCY' LAW TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF DEADLY DRUNK DRIVING

Authorities say the deadly crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 in Rowan County, North Carolina, when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Aguilar crossed the center line and slammed head-on into the car carrying Harris and Provenza. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said officers noted a strong odor of alcohol and that Aguilar appeared unsteady on his feet when he was arrested.

Court records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Aguilar had a prior driving-while-impaired charge from 2020 that was dismissed by a district attorney, a procedural move that has drawn renewed scrutiny following the deadly crash. Prosecutors also told the court that Aguilar had two prior failures to appear, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer has been placed on him.

GRIEVING FATHER SAYS DAUGHTER’S DEATH BY ILLEGAL ALIEN SHOWS COST OF SANCTUARY POLICIES

Aguilar now faces two counts of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and other charges, and is being held on a bond of more than $5 million.

North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall said the deaths hit close to home and blamed what he described as failures in federal immigration enforcement.

"I think it’s a failure of policy, and it’s a failure under the Biden administration, where essentially he allowed open borders," Hall said. He argued that Democrats have taken the position that "no one should be deported, even those who are committing serious crimes," adding that the suspect had previously been charged with DWI before the fatal crash.

ILLINOIS FATHER SAYS PRITZKER SHOWS 'INDIFFERENCE' TO HIS DAUGHTER BEING KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Hall pushed back against claims that North Carolina is a sanctuary state, pointing to legislative action taken in recent years to require cooperation with federal immigration authorities. He said that prior to 2018, all sheriffs in the state worked with ICE, but that changed after several Democratic sheriffs stopped honoring ICE detainers.

Republican lawmakers responded by passing legislation mandating cooperation with ICE, bills that were initially vetoed by then-Gov. Roy Cooper before lawmakers overrode the vetoes.

"So in this state right now, when somebody is charged with a crime and they’re here illegally and ICE wants to take custody of that person, the local county sheriff has to do that," Hall said.

MOTHER OF OFFICER KILLED BY ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRITICIZES MINNESOTA LEADERS' 'WARPED VIEW' OF POLICE

Hall argued that enforcement later broke down at the federal level, despite state laws remaining in place, saying ICE under the Biden administration often failed to take custody of illegal immigrants charged with crimes.

He said stronger coordination between state and federal authorities is critical to preventing similar tragedies, crediting renewed enforcement efforts under the Trump administration and emphasizing the need for continued cooperation.

Reflecting on the victims, Hall said lawmakers are focused on preventing future losses.

"Know that we’re fighting very hard to make sure this never happens to anyone again," he said.

Harris was a standout student-athlete at Catawba College, where he played soccer and made the dean’s list. Provenza had just graduated in Esthetics from Dermacademy and was set to start her career at Datre Hair Co., according to her obituary.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Facebook post, Provenza’s mother urged the public to reject hatred and honor the couple's lives with love.

"Remember them. Remember love. Remember justice, and the Lord’s plan will prevail," she wrote. "Hate will never bring them back. While my heart is broken, I pray for this world that we live in. Evil never wins, but love always will."

Fox News Digital reached out to the North Carolina Democratic Party for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.