Mother of officer killed by illegal migrant criticizes Minnesota leaders' 'warped view' of police

An angel mom of a police officer killed by an illegal migrant spoke out against the "hate and unrest" ICE agents are facing on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday.

"These people don't know what their illegal neighbors have done," Mary Ann Mendoza told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner. "These illegals move across the country to avoid crimes that they've committed."

Mendoza’s son, Officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in 2014 by an intoxicated driver who was in the U.S. illegally and had a long criminal record.

According to Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, 70% of illegal immigrants who have been arrested under the Trump administration either have prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.

Mendoza’s defense of law enforcement comes as anti-ICE protests nationwide have intensified since the shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

On Thursday, DHS reported a 1,300% increase in assaults against federal law enforcement officers.

Mendoza criticized Minnesota leaders’ "warped view" of police to explain why she empathizes with the Minneapolis Police Department.

"What a lot of people don't understand is, it is the mayor [Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey] and the city council who absolutely direct a police department of a city of what they can and cannot do," Mendoza said. "I'm assuming, more than likely, the majority of the city council members [in Minneapolis] are Somalians or illegals because they are a sanctuary state, liberals who have, you know, just a warped view of what law enforcement and protecting the community is about."

The angel mom accused Minnesota politicians of making local police officers sit on their hands.

"So these are the people that are saying to the law enforcement, the police officers, ‘Sorry, you can't do your job.’ It's exactly what [former DHS Secretary] Mayorkas did to Border Patrol, right, handcuffed them, didn't let them do their jobs, turned them into babysitters," she explained.

"I can't imagine taking an oath, getting up and putting your uniform on, going out into the community and feeling helpless," Mendoza added.

Mendoza went on to describe her son as a man who poured his heart into his community, adding she was "overwhelmed" by how many people recounted the "special things" her son did for them.

"He was an amazing man who just loved his community, loved kids…went to every door in the neighborhood that he was working. The people knew him, the people loved him," she said.