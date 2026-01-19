Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

US protests

Mother of officer killed by illegal migrant criticizes Minnesota leaders' 'warped view' of police

Mary Ann Mendoza's son was killed by illegal migrant in DUI incident, speaks out as ICE faces surge in assaults

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
close
Angel mom criticizes open border policies, supports ICE agents enforcing the law Video

Angel mom criticizes open border policies, supports ICE agents enforcing the law

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza discusses her son, Officer Brandon Mendoza, who was killed by an illegal migrant DUI during 'The Faulkner Focus.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An angel mom of a police officer killed by an illegal migrant spoke out against the "hate and unrest" ICE agents are facing on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday.

"These people don't know what their illegal neighbors have done," Mary Ann Mendoza told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner. "These illegals move across the country to avoid crimes that they've committed."

Mendoza’s son, Officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in 2014 by an intoxicated driver who was in the U.S. illegally and had a long criminal record.

Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza was killed in 2014 by a drunk illegal immigrant driver.

Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza was killed in 2014 by a drunk illegal immigrant driver. (Mary Ann Mendoza)

According to Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, 70% of illegal immigrants who have been arrested under the Trump administration either have prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.

ANTI-ICE THREAT SPRAY-PAINTED ON VEHICLE BELIEVED TO BE USED BY FEDERAL OFFICERS DURING MINNEAPOLIS UNREST

Mendoza’s defense of law enforcement comes as anti-ICE protests nationwide have intensified since the shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

On Thursday, DHS reported a 1,300% increase in assaults against federal law enforcement officers.

Mendoza criticized Minnesota leaders’ "warped view" of police to explain why she empathizes with the Minneapolis Police Department.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF SAYS IF RHETORIC KEEPS ESCALATING 'WE ARE HEADED TOWARDS YET ANOTHER TRAGEDY'

"What a lot of people don't understand is, it is the mayor [Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey] and the city council who absolutely direct a police department of a city of what they can and cannot do," Mendoza said. "I'm assuming, more than likely, the majority of the city council members [in Minneapolis] are Somalians or illegals because they are a sanctuary state, liberals who have, you know, just a warped view of what law enforcement and protecting the community is about."

Anti-ICE protesters holding signs

Protesters gather in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in response to the death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The angel mom accused Minnesota politicians of making local police officers sit on their hands.

"So these are the people that are saying to the law enforcement, the police officers, ‘Sorry, you can't do your job.’ It's exactly what [former DHS Secretary] Mayorkas did to Border Patrol, right, handcuffed them, didn't let them do their jobs, turned them into babysitters," she explained.

DON LEMON RESPONDS TO TRUMP DOJ'S THREAT, STANDS BY COVERAGE OF ANTI-ICE PROTEST AT MINNESOTA CHURCH

"I can't imagine taking an oath, getting up and putting your uniform on, going out into the community and feeling helpless," Mendoza added.

A collage of photos showing Rachel Morin, Andrew Mayorkas and Hernandez-Martinez

Rep. Andy Harris on Tuesday morning sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Andrew Mayorkas inquiring about the suspect in Rachel Morin's August 2023 murder. (Facebook; Candice Ward/Getty Images; Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

Mendoza went on to describe her son as a man who poured his heart into his community, adding she was "overwhelmed" by how many people recounted the "special things" her son did for them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was an amazing man who just loved his community, loved kids…went to every door in the neighborhood that he was working. The people knew him, the people loved him," she said.

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

Close modal

Continue