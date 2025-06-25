College athlete's Pokémon Go murder gets fresh look after FBI releases suspect sketch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a decade after a college baseball player was murdered, federal investigators have announced a new development they hope could help find the killer.

On Tuesday, federal investigators released a new sketch of a second person believed to be involved in the killing of Calvin Riley.

Riley, 20, a rising baseball prospect for the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs, was gunned down at Aquatic Park in San Francisco on the evening of Aug. 6, 2016, while he was playing Pokémon Go with a friend.

Riley and a friend were walking near the end of the promenade when Riley was struck by a bullet that had a north-to-northwest trajectory, according to the FBI.

At the time of the homicide, the agency said two people were identified as being in the area.

A male suspect is believed to be the driver of the vehicle parked in the area of the crime, and he was accompanied by a blonde female, approximately 20 to 30 years old.

There was an additional male seen recording video at the crime scene.

Authorities identified two suspicious vehicles: a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata and a dark-colored Audi A3 wagon.

Both vehicles arrived together shortly before the killing and departed together immediately after the killing, the FBI said.

After the murder in 2016, police released a sketch of one person believed to have been connected to the case.

A family friend previously told KTVU that Riley and his friend had noticed someone watching from the top of the hill overlooking the park, but it was dark, and they were focused on their phones and playing the Pokémon game instead.

The motivation for the killing was unclear. Investigators said there was no confrontation or exchange between the men, and Riley’s wallet and phone were untouched.

"This has ripped my family apart," Sean Riley, Calvin's father, said at the time, according to KTVU. "I miss my family. I miss him. I miss it all."

He told the outlet Tuesday he hopes this new information "marks a turning point in the case" and praised the FBI for continuing to try to bring justice for his son's death.

"I think they've, they've done an outstanding job," Riley said, acknowledging agents had been working tirelessly on the case. "It's been a lot. I mean, it has been nine years."

Calvin Riley, originally from Boston, was a standout pitcher who dreamed of playing for the Red Sox and was also a fan of the San Francisco Giants, according to KTVU.

"There’s not a day, hour, minute or second that we don’t think about you and the great memories that you left us with. Calvin, we promise you that we will find this person and bring them to justice. Cal we love you and miss you so much. Until we all meet again!!!" the family wrote in a post on a Facebook page dedicated to bringing justice to Riley.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to identifying and establishing probable cause to arrest the individual(s) responsible for Calvin Riley's murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at 415-553-7400 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

