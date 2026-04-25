Former US gymnast opens up on 'terrifying' moment shots were fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner

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Former Team USA women's gymnast Jennifer Sey was a guest at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday when shots were fired.

Sey told Fox News Digital her reaction to the shooting in an exclusive statement.

"Terrifying. Should have been an amazing night. I came to celebrate free speech and those who believe in it. As I walked in and there were protesters I was scared for a moment and then I thought it’s ok. I was wrong," she said, adding she was forced to hide "under table."

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Jennifer Sey is a former elite gymnast best known for winning the 1986 USA Gymnastics National Championship. A seven-time member of the U.S. Women's National Team, she achieved this top national title after recovering from a broken femur in 1985. Her accomplishments also included a third-place team finish at the International Mixed Pairs and a second-place team finish at the USA-URS Dual Meet in 1987.

Sey, who is also the founder of the activist sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics, has become a prominent activist in the "save women's sports" and general conservative movement in recent years.

Chaos erupted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when gunshots were heard and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the Washington Hilton ballroom Saturday night.

Video from inside the event showed attendees diving under tables and taking cover as panic spread throughout the room.

Fox News’ John Roberts reported from the ballroom that shots were fired and that he had heard the suspected shooter was engaged by Secret Service.

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Fox News anchor Bret Baier said he also heard shots fired, but noted they did not appear to originate from inside the ballroom.

Sources told Fox News the individual never made it inside the ballroom, was taken into custody and removed from the scene.

President Trump was seen being quickly escorted out of the room by security, and White House officials tell Fox News Digital both he, the first lady and Karoline Leavitt are safe at this time.

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It remains unclear what prompted the incident.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.