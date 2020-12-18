Cold conditions remain as nor'easter moves offshore, rain and snow expected for central US

The historic nor’easter that brought crushing totals to interior sections of Pennsylvania and New York has moved offshore.

Temperatures will remain bitter cold across the region and below freezing through Saturday, which means the snow will stay and icy conditions could cause dangerous travel on the roads.

The Northwest stays active this weekend with a couple of systems moving in.

Coastal rain and higher-elevation snow will continue through Sunday. Snow totals could reach up to 2 feet along the Cascades.

A weak system spreading into the central U.S. and then the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes will bring some rain and overall light snow to the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday will see heavier rain and some thunderstorms pop up across the Plains and Mississippi Valley as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico.