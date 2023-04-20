Coast Guard searching for 4 missing fishermen off Massachusetts' Cape Ann

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles northeast of Boston.