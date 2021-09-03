Coast Guard calls off search efforts for five sailors missing after Navy helicopter crash

The Coast Guard has halted its part of the search for five Navy crew members who went missing after the helicopter they were crashed into the waters off San Diego this week.

The search was called off Thursday morning, a Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News.

The MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Navy is still continuing its own search efforts for the five sailors.

In addition to the five missing, one sailor was rescued and taken ashore. Five others sustained injuries and were in stable condition.

The Navy's Third Fleet said Friday that search efforts were still ongoing.

"USS Abraham Lincoln remains at sea as part of the search efforts," the Navy said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.