US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, report says

Helicopter was conducting 'routine flight operations'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A search-and-rescue operation was underway Tuesday night off the coast of San Diego after the crash of an MH-60S helicopter from the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier about 60 nautical miles from shore, according to a report.

The helicopter was "conducting routine flight operations," and crashed at about 4:30 p.m., Fox 5 San Diego reported. The Navy did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

FILE: An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performing routine flight operation, July 4, 2018. Image courtesy Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Gooley / USS Harry S Truman. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Multiple Coast Guard and "Navy air and surface assets" are assisting in the search, the report said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

