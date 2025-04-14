Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescues 4 passengers from capsized boat off Florida coast; 1 dead, 5 still missing

The Coast Guard said the boat capsized approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters after vessel capsizes Video

Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters after vessel capsizes

Video shows the moment three boaters were rescued by U.S. Coast Guard members after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida. (Credit: X/@USCGSoutheast)

The rescue of passengers from a capsized boat off the Florida coast turned tragic on Sunday after one person was found dead and five are still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially responded to a call from a good Samaritan reporting the capsized vessel approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet.

FLORIDA BOAT CAPSIZES, LEAVING 1 PERSON DEAD; COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR 3 OTHERS, INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN

Capsized boat off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard's search for five missing passengers who were on a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida remains active after authorities rescued four passengers and found one dead. (United States Coast Guard Southeast)

USCG crews were able to rescue four out of nine people after the boat capsized on Friday, according to someone who was on board.

One person was found dead and another five remain missing, according to the USCG and Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR).

COAST GUARD AIRLIFTS CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER WHO HAD STROKES 300 MILES OFF HAWAII COAST

The four passengers who were rescued were transported to the hospital by MCFR after they were brought to Stuart Airport by helicopter.

Martin County Fire Rescue receives patients from USCG helicopter

Martin County Fire Rescue said the four rescued passengers were brought to them by helicopter at Stuart Airport and transported to the hospital. (Martin County Fire Rescue)

One person sustained "serious injuries," according to the fire rescue service, while the other three experienced injuries described as non-life-threatening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The search for the missing five passengers remains active.