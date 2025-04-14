Coast Guard rescues 4 passengers from capsized boat off Florida coast; 1 dead, 5 still missing

The rescue of passengers from a capsized boat off the Florida coast turned tragic on Sunday after one person was found dead and five are still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially responded to a call from a good Samaritan reporting the capsized vessel approximately 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet.

USCG crews were able to rescue four out of nine people after the boat capsized on Friday, according to someone who was on board.

One person was found dead and another five remain missing, according to the USCG and Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR).

The four passengers who were rescued were transported to the hospital by MCFR after they were brought to Stuart Airport by helicopter.

One person sustained "serious injuries," according to the fire rescue service, while the other three experienced injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The search for the missing five passengers remains active.