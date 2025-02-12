Coast Guard intercepts 132 Haitians on boat south of Florida Keys, sends them back home

The U.S. Coast Guard sent 132 Haitians back to their home country after intercepting their vessel southeast of the Florida Keys last week.

Coast Guard cutter Escanaba made the stop approximately 50 miles southeast of Marathon, Florida, after being notified of a 30-foot vessel overloaded with people sailing between Cuba and Cay Sal Bank.

Aircrews with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Coast Guard Air Station Miami notified the Escanaba's crew after witnessing the vessel attempting to enter U.S. territory illegally.

CHINESE MIGRANT ON PADDLEBOARD WITH SUITCASE IN TOW APPREHENDED NEAR BAHAMAS DAYS AFTER SEPARATE FLORIDA BUST

"The Coast Guard will continue to prioritize strengthening our domestic integrity and disrupting attempts to enter the United States illegally by sea," said Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer Lt. Zane Carter. "We are steadfast in our mission to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders."."

Once the Coast Guard stopped the vessel, the Haitians were processed to determine their country of origin, and provided food, water, shelter and basic medical attention before they were sent back home, which is normal protocol.

COAST GUARD CUTTER INTERCEPTS BOAT WITH 16 MEXICANS OFF COAST OF CALIFORNIA

The Coast Guard said crews have repatriated 313 illegal aliens to Haiti since the beginning of fiscal year 2025 on Oct. 1, 2024.

"Anyone attempting to enter the United States illegally by sea will be interdicted and repatriated, consistent with U.S. law and policy," the USCG said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Coast Guard said it partners with the Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast to maintain a constant presence in the air, land and sea in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage and the Caribbean Sea under Operation Vigilant Sentry.

The joint approach is "designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories," the USCG said.