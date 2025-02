The U.S. Coast Guard apprehended a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport, Bahamas by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a social media post Wednesday.

Photos and video released by the U.S. Coast Guard showed the man paddling on what appeared to be two boards on top of each other, with a few pieces of luggage strapped to them.

The unidentified Chinese national was transported back to the Bahamas, the agency said.

The apprehension came just a week after 26 people from China landed in Coral Gables, Florida in what authorities said was a migrant smuggling operation launched from the Bahamas

"We believe they came by boat, they came through a secluded area in the southern end of Coral Gables," Coral Gables Police Chief Hudak Jr. said in a press release. "They're coming up through a canal area that leads to a private marina."

Two alleged smugglers, along with 26 Chinese migrants – nine women and 17 men – were taken into custody, Hudak Jr. said.

The alleged smugglers were of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent and were carrying a firearm, police said.

Illegal immigrants from China have increased in number dramatically over the past several years, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Between the fiscal years of 2021 and 2024, they accounted for an increase of more than 8,000%.

The spike comes as U.S. lawmakers are warning China's influence in South and Central America and its rising tech industry pose national security threats.

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan has vowed to tackle illegal immigration from "day one."

Trump recently signed an executive action suspending asylum for those crossing through the southern border.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security expanded its use of "expedited removal," a process that allows U.S. Customs and Border officials to deport individuals without an immigration court hearing or other appearance before a judge.

