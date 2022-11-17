Coast Guard, Florida firefighters rescue 2 people and a cat after waves smash sailboat onto jetties

The U.S. Coast Guard and local firefighters helped rescue two boaters and a cat after their vessel lost power and became stranded on jetties near Mayport, Florida, on Thursday, officials said.

The 34-foot sailboat from Virginia was stranded and taking on water as it slammed into the rocks with each wave near the entrance of Mayport, officials said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and USCG members removed the two individuals and their cat from the vessel around 4 a.m. in what officials said was a "dramatic rescue."

Fire officials said the conditions during the rescue were dangerous as a nor-easter developed offshore, WJXT reported.

Despite the rough conditions, officials said no one was injured during incident.