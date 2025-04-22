Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tesla

Climate vandals spray paint NYC Tesla dealership in Earth Day protest, clean it off when police arrive

Video shows two men using spray paint to write 'F—k DOGE' and 'We do not consent' on the showroom’s windows

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Climate vandals target NYC Tesla dealership Video

Climate vandals target NYC Tesla dealership

Climate change vandals spray-painted a Tesla car dealership in Manhattan on Tuesday to protest Elon Musks work with the Department of Government Efficiency. (Credit: FNTV)

Climate change vandals spray-painted a Tesla car dealership in Manhattan on Tuesday to protest Elon Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but as police arrived, the activists could be seen cleaning off some of the vulgar writing. 

The showroom is the latest Tesla location to be targeted by anti-Musk and anti-DOGE protesters since the billionaire CEO of the company began leading the cost-cutting agency. The incident also coincides with Earth Day, an annual event aimed at protecting the environment.

Video shows two maskless men scrawling "F—k DOGE" and "We do not consent" on the store’s windows with fluorescent red and green spray paint.

KAROLINE LEAVITT CONDEMNS ‘DANGEROUS' ATTACKS ON TESLA: ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’ 

A Tesla car dealership in New York City was spray painted by climate change activists on Tuesday to protest Elon Musk’s work with DOGE.

A Tesla car dealership in New York City was spray-painted by climate change activists on Tuesday to protest Elon Musk’s work with DOGE. (FNTV)

Several DOGE signs were also coated onto several windows with red lines crossing through each of them – similar to a "no" or "prohibited" symbol. The showroom is located in Manhattan’s Meat Packing District, between Washington Street and W 13th Street, and people could be seen inside at the time.

The group appeared to belong to the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, which has been known to overtake public spaces, cause disruptions and deface public buildings. The group claims to use non-violent civil disobedience to protest against political inaction over what they believe is man-made climate change.

The two climate vandals were arrested when police arrived on the scene. The younger man was wearing a pink t-shirt with the words "Climate Change = Mass Murder" inscribed on the back of his top. 

Police inspect the damage at the Tesla dealership

Police inspect the damage at the Tesla showroom in Manhattan. (FNTV)

Asked why he was being arrested, the man said: "Because people do not consent to unelected fascists and this is Earth Day."

The group’s New York City chapter boasted about the defacing of the building on X.

Extinction Rebellion also took credit for spray-painting Wall Street’s iconic Raging Bull on Tuesday.

WALZ STAFFER ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING TESLAS MIGHT NOT FACE CHARGES: REPORT 

Dozens of reported attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have taken place this year. 

The incidents range from minor vandalism, such as keying or graffiti, to more extreme cases like arson and drive-by shootings allegedly targeting Tesla vehicles. Several federal lawsuits pertaining to these Tesla attacks have been filed

Elon Musk, Tesla fire and Tesla boycott poster

Elon Musk's decision to lead DOGE has led to the targeting of Tesla car dealerships because of his role with the Trump administration. (Musk, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty. )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has said the Department of Justice is treating such incidents as "domestic terrorism."

Some of the more serious attacks on Tesla in the U.S. include a March 18 incident in Las Vegas when police said 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim used a Molotov cocktail to torch several Teslas at a local dealership.

Four Tesla Cybertrucks were set on fire in a Seattle Tesla lot last month, while two Tesla Cybertrucks caught fire at a local dealership in Kansas City.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.