Walz staffer accused of vandalizing Teslas might not face charges: report

Minnesota Department of Human Services data analyst Dylan Bryan Adams will likely not face charges for allegedly vandalizing at least six Tesla vehicles, causing a total of $20,000 in damages.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) said it would seek "diversion" over charges.

"Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals," HCAO spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis. However, he also reportedly said that criminal consequences would be on the table "should unlawful behavior continue."

Pre-charge diversion allows individuals accused of committing crimes to avoid prosecution by participating in a program.

Minneapolis police are allegedly unhappy with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office's decision not to seek criminal charges in this case.

"The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement quoted by Fox 9. "This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same."

During a news conference on April 17, Minneapolis police showed videos of a suspect keying several Tesla vehicles. According to O'Hara, the acts constituted felonies, with each act causing a minimum of $1,000 in damage.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is no stranger to controversies. In October 2023, Moriarty was criticized for controversial plea deals that upset families of murder victims and sparked concerns from legal experts.

Tesla vehicles and properties across the country have become targets for vandals. In many cases, the attacks occur as protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's work in the Trump administration.

In March, when the DOJ began going after Tesla vandals, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the wave of attacks was "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and ensured that perpetrators would face consequences.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams' attorney, Robert Paule, the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Walz's office.