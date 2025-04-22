Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Walz staffer accused of vandalizing Teslas might not face charges: report

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara expresses department's frustration with decision

Rachel Wolf

Minnesota Department of Human Services data analyst Dylan Bryan Adams will likely not face charges for allegedly vandalizing at least six Tesla vehicles, causing a total of $20,000 in damages. 

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) said it would seek "diversion" over charges.

"Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable. As a result, we will file for pre-charge diversion to best facilitate both of those goals," HCAO spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis. However, he also reportedly said that criminal consequences would be on the table "should unlawful behavior continue."

Suspected Tesla vandal Dylan Bryan Adams

Mugshot of suspected Tesla vandal Dylan Byan Adams (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

JEWISH TESLA OWNER DEMANDS HATE CRIME CHARGES AFTER CYBERTRUCK DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA

Pre-charge diversion allows individuals accused of committing crimes to avoid prosecution by participating in a program.

Minneapolis police are allegedly unhappy with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office's decision not to seek criminal charges in this case.

Tesla vehicles charge at a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmakers latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Tesla vehicles charge in Santa Monica, Calif. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

TESLA OWNERS SHOULD STAY VIGILANT WITH SAFETY STEPS AS FEDS COMBAT 'DOMESTIC TERRORISM': RETIRED SERGEANT

"The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement quoted by Fox 9. "This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same." 

During a news conference on April 17, Minneapolis police showed videos of a suspect keying several Tesla vehicles. According to O'Hara, the acts constituted felonies, with each act causing a minimum of $1,000 in damage.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is no stranger to controversies. In October 2023, Moriarty was criticized for controversial plea deals that upset families of murder victims and sparked concerns from legal experts.

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a repair center in Las Vegas on March 18. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

Tesla vehicles and properties across the country have become targets for vandals. In many cases, the attacks occur as protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's work in the Trump administration.

In March, when the DOJ began going after Tesla vandals, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the wave of attacks was "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and ensured that perpetrators would face consequences.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams' attorney, Robert Paule, the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Walz's office.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.