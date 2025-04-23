Climate activist vandalizes presidential insignia inside Trump Tower: 'Ruining the planet for profit'

A climate protester was seen spray-painting "USA" over a presidential plaque inside Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

Nathaniel Smith, 36, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested over the act of vandalism, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The vandal was filmed spray-painting over the plaque in the Manhattan building before kneeling on the floor and holding a small banner that read: "Game Over," according to video footage of the incident.

He was escorted away from the scene by authorities.

"This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet. … You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit," he was heard yelling while being led out of the building.

Bystanders then began taking photos of themselves with the defaced insignia.

Smith is charged with third-degree criminal tampering and possession of a graffiti instrument.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The incident came a day after an environmental activist group spray-painted the famous Wall Street Charging Bull.

The group was reportedly also behind the vandalism at a Tesla showroom in Lower Manhattan. Video shows two maskless men scrawling "F—k DOGE" and "We do not consent" on the store’s windows with fluorescent red and green spray paint.

The group behind the incident appeared to belong to the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, which is known to overtake public spaces, cause disruptions and deface public buildings.