Climate activist vandalizes presidential insignia inside Trump Tower: 'Ruining the planet for profit'

The protester kneeled on the floor and held a small banner that read: 'Game Over,' according to video of the incident

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
The protester was seen spray-painting "USA" over a presidential insignia on Wednesday. (Credit: FNTV)

A climate protester was seen spray-painting "USA" over a presidential plaque inside Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

Nathaniel Smith, 36, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested over the act of vandalism, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The vandal was filmed spray-painting over the plaque in the Manhattan building before kneeling on the floor and holding a small banner that read: "Game Over," according to video footage of the incident. 

He was escorted away from the scene by authorities. 

KAROLINE LEAVITT CONDEMNS ‘DANGEROUS' ATTACKS ON TESLA: ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’ 

A climate protesters at Trump Tower

A climate protester vandalized the presidential insignia inside Trump Tower in NYC on Wednesday.  (FNTV)

"This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet. … You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit," he was heard yelling while being led out of the building.

Donald Trump Tower in New York City

Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Bystanders then began taking photos of themselves with the defaced insignia. 

Smith is charged with third-degree criminal tampering and possession of a graffiti instrument.

WALZ STAFFER ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING TESLAS MIGHT NOT FACE CHARGES: REPORT 

A climate protester kneeling in Trump Tower

Nathaniel Smith, 36, was charged with third-degree criminal tampering and possession of a graffiti instrument.  (FNTV)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment. 

The incident came a day after an environmental activist group spray-painted the famous Wall Street Charging Bull. 

The group was reportedly also behind the vandalism at a Tesla showroom in Lower Manhattan. Video shows two maskless men scrawling "F—k DOGE" and "We do not consent" on the store’s windows with fluorescent red and green spray paint.

A climate protester vandalizes Trump Tower

A climate protester vandalizes Trump Tower with spray paint. Nathaniel Smith, 36, was arrested after the Wednesday incident.  (FNTV)

The group behind the incident appeared to belong to the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, which is known to overtake public spaces, cause disruptions and deface public buildings. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.