Cleveland standoff ends with suspect said to be in custody: reports

A suspect was reportedly in custody early Wednesday after barricading herself inside a Cleveland home, according to reports.

During the standoff with police, some officers were seen in photos posted to social media taking positions behind dumpsters and other barriers as they attempted to get the woman to surrender.

At one point, the unidentified suspect reportedly unfurled a “Trump: Build the Wall” banner out a window of the home.

The circumstances of the suspect’s arrest were not immediately clear and it was unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.