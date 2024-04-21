Expand / Collapse search
Chilling surveillance video shows moment Michigan driver plows into birthday party, killing two kids

Two young siblings were killed and over 9 people faced life-threatening injuries

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Disturbing video shows the brief moments before police said an intoxicated driver drove through the Swan Boat Club in Michigan on Saturday, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen others.

The car crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Charter Township of Berlin. Surveillance video shows the parking lot near the boat club before the tragedy happened.

The driver is seen speeding towards the building, kicking up dust under the car's tires, then slamming into the boat club. Police said that the car plunged 25 feet into the building.

The impact of the car hitting the building happens just off-camera. After the crash, people are seen running into the parking lot.

Car driving recklessly on road

Disturbing footage shows the brief moments before the intoxicated driver hit Swan Boat Club in Michigan. (Paul Schmidt)

Authorities said that a young child's birthday party was being held at the time of the incident. Two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

At least 15 people were wounded, including nine with life-threatening injuries. Six adults and three children were rushed to local hospitals.

The suspect, a 66-year-old woman, was arrested and was taken to Monroe County Jail. Her identity has not been released by authorities.

Police at Swan Boat Club

A Michigan State Police spokesman told Fox News Digital that the driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, was intoxicated at the time. (FOX 2 Detroit)

In a press conference on Saturday night, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough held back tears as he described the horrifying scene.

"The scene was just described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident," he recalled.

Man holding phone near ambulance

A car crashed into the Swan Boat Club at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said. (FOX 2 Detroit)

Fox News Digital reached out to Monroe County Sheriff's Office for additional information, but no new details were available.

