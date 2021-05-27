Expand / Collapse search
Chilling surveillance footage shows alleged San Jose gunman moments before deadly shooting

The footage was taken by a security camera at the home of the suspected gunman's neighbor.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The suspect in the mass shooting at a Northern California rail yard that left nine people dead Wednesday – including the shooter – was captured on camera earlier that morning leaving for work.

The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing safety clothing, a hat, and a mask as he leaves his house around 5:40 a.m. The footage shows him loading a large duffel bag into his white Ford F-150 on the passenger side. He then walks around the truck and gets into the driver's seat before driving away. 

San Jose shooting suspect Samuel Cassidy took his own life after fatally shooting nine people Wednesday. 

The footage was taken by a security camera at the home of his neigh, Dough Suh, who lives across the street. Suh shared the footage with KPIX 5 News

SAN JOSE SHOOTING SUSPECT SET ‘DEVICE’ TO IGNITE FIRE AT HOME TO ‘COINCIDE’ WITH WORKPLACE MASSACRE: SHERIFF

Less than an hour later, Cassidy went on a shooting rampage at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose where he works, police said. 

A mass shooting at a San Jose, Calif., rail yard left eight people dead. The suspected shooter, identified as Samuel Cassidy, worked at the facility and took his own life, authorities said. 

A mass shooting at a San Jose, Calif., rail yard left eight people dead. The suspected shooter, identified as Samuel Cassidy, worked at the facility and took his own life, authorities said.  (KGO)

Authorities said Cassidy killed nine people before turning the gun on himself. 

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy also appeared to have set a timer or slow-burn device to set his home on fire, and authorities also found explosives there. The fire was reported just minutes after the first 911 calls came in from the rail facility. 

No motive is known for the shooting at this time. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

