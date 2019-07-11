Chick-Fil-A manager helps WWII vet change tire in act of kindness

When a 96-year-old World War II veteran entered a Maryland Chick-Fil-A Thursday seeking help to replace a flat tire, a manager offered to help “without hesitation,” according to a fellow employee.

The act of kindness took place Thursday afternoon in Severn, about 15 miles south of Baltimore.

The veteran, known by employees as “Mr. Lee,” entered the Chick-Fil-A “shaking” and “almost in tears,” Rudy Somoza, one of the restaurant’s managers, told CBS Baltimore.

Mr. Lee reportedly told employees he’d been driving with a flat tire and barely made it to the restaurant. He said he had no one to help him.

The veteran had barely finished his sentence before Daryl Howard, another restaurant manager, “jumped on into action without hesitation,” Somoza said.

Howard was able to change Mr. Lee’s tire in about 15 minutes, CBS Baltimore reported.

DISABLED VET AT RISK OF EVICTION FROM COLORADO APARTMENT BUILDING FOR FLYING US FLAG

“His action of kindness was beautiful,” Somoza said. “Daryl has always been so helpful to anyone in need and deserves this recognition.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “I thank God I was in the right position to be witness of this touching moment.”