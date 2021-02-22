Chicago weekend violence leaves boy, 16, dead; 13-year-old arrested for January carjacking, police say

Fourteen people were shot and two people were killed in Chicago over the weekend, with one murder victim as young as 16, as local police continue to nab teenagers for carjackings throughout the Windy City, officials said Monday.

The 14 shooting victims were a result of a dozen shootings reported in Chicago from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The first murder was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, when a 30- to 40-year-old man was discovered lying face up next to his car in the area of West 79 Street, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said.

The man appeared to have been shot in the back of the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Police said he wasn't able to provide them with any details because he was so severely injured before succumbing.

Then, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest on West 30 Street and later died, cops said. Additional details were not immediately available.

Local affiliate FOX32 reported that a 14-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight Saturday in his hand and groin, but survived. Police later reportedly took a suspect into custody.

Meanwhile, CPD officers on Sunday arrested two juveniles – ages 13 and 14 – in connection with a gunpoint carjacking from earlier this year.

The teens, whose names were not provided because of their ages, allegedly approached a 42-year-old man while he was pumping gas in the city's Wentworth neighborhood on Jan. 7. Police said Monday they "displayed weapons and took the victim's vehicle by force."

Each was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday the department’s recently-revamped Vehicular Hijacking Task Force had arrested 241 alleged carjackers since the beginning of 2021. Ninety-six of those offenders have been arrested in February alone.