Chicago weekend violence sees dozens shot, including 13-year-old boy found on park bench

Chicago recorded another bloody weekend in which more than two dozen people were shot and nine murdered, including a 13-year-old boy at a park and an 87-year-old woman in a wheelchair, authorities said.

The eruption of violence occurred throughout the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Chicago police said Monday morning.

In total, there were 26 shooting incidents and 31 shooting victims. Police said that of the nine people murdered over the weekend, eight were fatally shot.

Among those fatally shot was a 13-year-old boy who was found on a bench at Lerner Park around 10 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his head, WLS-TV reported. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

Hours later, a 17-year-old male was discovered in the 700 block of West 50th Street after a witness heard multiple shots fired, police said. The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Early Saturday morning, police said a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times on a Red Line train after a verbal altercation with an unknown individual. The suspect fired shots at the 60-year-old, who was struck multiple times and died at a hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, an 87-year-old woman was found dead at a senior living home in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Police said a family member found her sitting unresponsive in her wheelchair with trauma to the face and head area. She was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in any of the homicides as of Monday morning.

Last weekend, 30 people were shot in Chicago, including two who died, police said.