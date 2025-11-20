Chicago train fire attack shows why ‘decarceration’ policies are putting lives at risk: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of randomly setting a woman on fire while on a Chicago transit train this week has been slapped with a federal terrorism charge, marking the latest instance of violence on public transit that continues to plague the country.

Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with one count of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Reed was riding on the city’s Blue Line L train at around 9 p.m. Monday when he approached a 26-year-old woman from behind and doused her with gasoline from a plastic drink bottle, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrest affidavit.

The woman managed to fight Reed off as he attempted to ignite the gas, then ran from one end of the car to the other while Reed continued to chase her, the affidavit said, citing surveillance video from the train. Reed subsequently ignited the bottle, approached the victim and used it to set her on fire, prosecutors said.

"Reed then ran to the front of the train car and stood watching [the victim] as her body was engulfed in flames," the affidavit said.

Additional surveillance video revealed Reed visited a gas station roughly 20 minutes before the attack to fill the bottle with fuel, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly walked to the train station, where he boarded an arriving car and executed his attack.

Immediately following the attack, Reed exited the train at the next stop in downtown Chicago, prosecutors said. The woman also stumbled out of the train and fell to the ground, and was subsequently transported to a hospital in critical condition after sustaining severe burns to her head and body, according to authorities.

Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday morning with burn marks on his hand and wearing the same clothes as the suspect seen in surveillance footage carrying out the attack, the affidavit said.

While in police custody, Reed allegedly made "repeated spontaneous and unprompted utterances," including yelling, "burn b----" and "burn alive b----," according to the affidavit.

Additionally, investigators recovered a partially melted bottle, clear liquid and lighter from the woman’s train seat.

He was subsequently turned over to federal authorities on Wednesday.

In a news conference on Wednesday, prosecutors reviewed Reed’s sprawling criminal history dating back to 2017, including a felony aggravated arson charge stemming from an alleged incident in which Reed was accused of starting a fire at the Thompson Center, where Gov. JB Pritzker was holding a daily COVID-19 briefing.

"If you just locked up the habitual offenders, including those who have mental illness, the conditions in not only Chicago and New York – but other blue cities – would be appreciably better," retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro told Fox News Digital. "They just won't do it because of this decarceration movement, and it doesn't correlate – even if you accept the idea that crime is going down in certain categories."

In addition to the previous arson charge, Reed has been arrested at least 13 separate times for charges ranging from criminal damage to government property to assault and battery, according to FOX32.

In February 2020, Reed faced misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly punching women in the face in what appeared to be random attacks, the outlet reported. He was reportedly arrested later in the month for a similar incident, in which prosecutors allege he slapped a 42-year-old man in the face at the Halsted CTA Blue Line platform.

He was later released on recognizance bonds in both cases, FOX32 reported.

In August, Reed faced charges of aggravated battery after allegedly assaulting a woman at a psychiatric hospital, according to CWB Chicago.

Although prosecutors requested to keep him in custody, Reed was ultimately released with an ankle monitor.

"The bottom line is there is a recidivist class that is incorrigible and that we just don't enforce against – and it never ends," Mauro said.

Reed’s erratic behavior continued as he allegedly spat on federal agents while in custody, according to WGN. He then reportedly continued to be disruptive once he entered the courtroom on Wednesday by repeatedly shouting over U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura McNally.

"I plead guilty, I plead guilty," Reed reportedly said, according to the outlet.

McNally reportedly attempted to continue the hearing as Reed repeatedly interrupted.

"I’m going to talk to you," McNally said, to which Reed replied, saying, "Don’t talk to me."

When asked if he knew the maximum sentence was life in prison, Reed reportedly responded, telling the judge, "It’s cool, it’s cool, it’s cool."

The interruptions continued with Reed telling the judge, "I’m guilty," while also claiming to be a Chinese citizen, according to WGN.

Reed’s behavior could indicate that his defense team would pursue an insanity plea, according to Mauro. However, he added that the burden of proof regarding mental competency falls strictly on the defendant.

"The only way that he's going to get off on an insanity defense is [by proving] a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the defendant was unable to appreciate the nature and quality, or the wrongfulness of his acts," Mauro told Fox News Digital. "The burden of proof is on him."

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros reportedly said he had not been made aware of Reed ever being legally declared as mentally incompetent.

Reed is charged with one count of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system, a sparsely used charge that hinges on a violent act taking place on public transit, according to Mauro.

"The charges are going to hold up," Mauro said. "You don’t see this charge very often, but it is a terrorism offense. The federal charge is going to hold up – this is not showboating."

Mauro points to the Trump administration possibly bringing federal charges in this case to send a message to predominantly Democratic cities with relaxed bail laws.

"I think it sends a message that the feds are taking the case because they don’t trust the local prosecutor," Mauro said. "But I don’t think that that message is received, and the message is ‘We’re taking this and charging it, because you guys had [13] shots at this guy and you didn’t get it done."

At a Wednesday news conference, federal agents expressed frustration that Reed was free to roam the streets at the time of the attack, while pointing to his extensive criminal history, according to the Associated Press.

"Lawrence Reed had no business being on the streets given his violent criminal history and his pending criminal cases," ATF Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division Christopher Amon said. "Reed had plenty of second chances by the criminal justice system and as a result you have an innocent victim in the hospital fighting for her life."

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the violent act, while adding that it appears to be an "isolated incident."

"This is obviously a tragedy, and it's the tragedy of one of the worst of its kind, and we're hoping, of course, that everyone can heal in this moment," Johnson said, later adding, "As awful and as horrific as this tragedy is, this is an isolated incident."

Reed is facing the possibility of life in prison, with Boutros adding that if the victim were to die from her injuries, the federal case could be eligible for the death penalty.

The Cook County State Attorney’s Office and Chicago Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions regarding whether officials would file state charges against Reed.

The case has reignited concerns surrounding public safety on mass transit systems and repeat offenders being released onto the streets, with Mauro insisting the violence will remain as long as criminals continue to be let out of jail.

"It just means that every time you get on the subway or even walk the streets, it's Russian roulette," Mauro said. "And if it’s your bad luck that day, you’re going to find out why these policies are so detrimental."

