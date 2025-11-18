Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Chicago woman set on fire during argument on CTA train, police say

A 26-year-old woman suffered critical burns after a man allegedly doused her with a liquid and set her on fire during an argument aboard a Chicago Transit Authority train

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A woman was set on fire during an argument with a man on a Chicago train Monday night, police said. 

The 26-year-old victim was riding a Chicago Transit Authority train when she got into an argument with a man, 45, around 9:25 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said. 

"That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid onto the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire," a police statement said.

The suspect fled once the train stopped, police said. On Monday afternoon, authorities said a person of interest was taken into custody.

Chicago Transit Authority train on a track

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train. (FOX 32 Chicago)

The woman got off the train and fell to the ground. The fire was extinguished before first responders arrived. 

A Chicago CTA train.

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train arrives at a station. A woman was set on fire Monday aboard a CTA train, police said.  (Getty Images)

The victim sustained severe burns to her body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

"Just seeing her lying on the ground, and she was kind of hyperventilating and in a lot of pain. You could tell she was in really bad shape. All the medics were down there, and there was a big turnout as far as responders and so forth," one witness told Fox Chicago

CTA logo

The Chicago Transit Authority condemned the shooting in a statement Monday. (iStock)

The incident is still under investigation. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
