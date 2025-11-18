Chicago woman set on fire during argument on CTA train, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was set on fire during an argument with a man on a Chicago train Monday night, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was riding a Chicago Transit Authority train when she got into an argument with a man, 45, around 9:25 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said.

"That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid onto the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire," a police statement said.

The suspect fled once the train stopped, police said. On Monday afternoon, authorities said a person of interest was taken into custody.

The woman got off the train and fell to the ground. The fire was extinguished before first responders arrived.

The victim sustained severe burns to her body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"Just seeing her lying on the ground, and she was kind of hyperventilating and in a lot of pain. You could tell she was in really bad shape. All the medics were down there, and there was a big turnout as far as responders and so forth," one witness told Fox Chicago.

The incident is still under investigation.