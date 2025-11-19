Blue city suspect with numerous prior arrests federally charged after allegedly setting woman ablaze on train

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect with a lengthy criminal history and who was released after being accused in a violent August attack, has been federally charged after allegedly lighting a young woman on fire Monday on the Chicago Blue Line train and yelling "burn b----."

Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with committing a terrorist attack or violence against a mass transportation system, according to a recently filed criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors allege Reed intentionally used gasoline and a lighter to set a woman on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros said the woman was "minding her own business and reading her phone" while seated in the middle of the train car, when Reed approached her from the back of the car, doused her head and body with gasoline, and attempted to ignite the liquid.

The woman ran to the back of the car, as he ignited the rest of the liquid in the bottle and then used it to light her on fire, according to the complaint.

Footage allegedly showed Reed watching the woman, engulfed in flames, as she tried to put out the fire by rolling on the floor.

Boutros said as the woman was rolling on the ground, desperately trying to put out the fire, no one came to her aid.

When the train stopped at Clark and Lake, the complaint noted the victim, who was still on fire, managed to exit before collapsing on the platform.

"When she finally stumbled down, two Samaritans came and put out the blaze that was all consuming her," Boutros said.

Graphic video footage captured at the scene showed Chicago Fire and EMS workers attempting to load the woman into an ambulance.

She suffered severe burns to her face and body and remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Prosecutors obtained photos showing Reed at a gas station about 20 minutes before the attack, where he was seen entering the store, paying the cashier and filling a small container with gasoline.

Other images showed Reed inside the train holding a flaming bottle as he approached the victim.

Reed allegedly exited the train after setting the woman on fire and walked away.

He was arrested Tuesday morning, still wearing the same clothing from the attack, and had burns on his right hand, according to the complaint.

Officers noted he repeatedly yelled "burn b----" and "burn alive b----," while being taken to the detective division.

Investigators recovered a partially melted bottle, lighter and clear liquid from the victim's train seat, along with the remains of some of her clothing.

During Reed's first appearance in federal court Wednesday, he allegedly shouted, "I plead guilty, I plead guilty, I plead guilty."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura McNally asked him if he knew the maximum sentence was life in prison, to which he responded, "It's cool, it's cool, it's cool."

Following the hearing, ATF Special Agent in Charge Chris Amon commented on Reed's "violent" criminal history and pending criminal cases, adding he "had no business being on the streets."

"Reed had plenty of second chances by the criminal justice system, and as a result, you have an innocent victim in the hospital fighting for her life," Amon said. "Because of the swift action of CPD, ATF and our law enforcement partners, there will be no other chances for Mr. Reed."

McNally suggested a mental and medical evaluation, though Boutros noted Reed had not been declared mentally incompetent in connection with any of his prior charges.

Who is Chicago train attack suspect Lawrence Reed?

Records show Reed has a lengthy criminal history, including a charge of felony aggravated arson from April 2020, after he allegedly started a fire at the Thompson Center, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker was holding a daily COVID-19 briefing.

He also faced misdemeanor battery charges for punching multiple women in the face, seemingly at random, and slapping a 42-year-old man in the face at the Halsted CTA Blue Line platform, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

In August, Reed was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly assaulting a woman at a psychiatric hospital, CWB Chicago reported. Despite prosecutors' request to keep him detained, he was released with an ankle monitor.

Chicago Police Department records indicate Reed was arrested on at least 13 occasions by their agency alone since 2017. His charges included:

May 19, 2017: Driving with a revoked license, obstruction of traffic by motorist, driving in reverse, operator signal, uninsured motor vehicle

April 2, 2018: Soliciting unlawful business, making prohibited transactions, jaywalking

June 19, 2018: Criminal trespass to real property, criminal damage to property

July 13, 2018: Battery, possession of a controlled substance

April 1, 2019: Driving with a revoked license, three counts of no turn signals, operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Dec. 29, 2019: Criminal damage to government property

Feb. 21, 2020: Battery

Feb. 28, 2020: Two counts of battery

April 23, 2020: Aggravated arson knowing there is a person(s) present

Dec. 4, 2021: Simple assault

Dec. 21, 2021: Battery with intent to cause bodily harm

June 1, 2022: Battery making physical contact

Jan. 20, 2024: Criminal damage to property

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.