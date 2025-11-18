Chicago repeat offender accused of punching women arrested again after years of violent crimes: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man with a history of random attacks against women has been arrested again after nearly a decade of repeated run-ins with the law, according to a report.

William Livingston, 32, was arrested in Chicago on Nov. 12 by members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to WGN.

The arrest stems from an incident on June 12, in which police say Livingston allegedly struck two women, a 29-year-old and a 40-year-old, the outlet reported.

He reportedly faces two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

However, the alleged assault is not Livingston’s first run-in with the law.

Livingston spent time behind bars after he allegedly punched Kathleen Miles, a mother of 11 children, while she was walking to a local train station with a co-worker on Aug. 19, according to WGN.

Surveillance video shows Livingston approaching Miles from behind before randomly punching her, knocking her out cold, the outlet reported.

"All I can think of is it takes so much anger to hit someone with so much force," Miles told WGN. "There’s no way to be prepared for this."

Livingston was later taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of alleged aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one misdemeanor, according to the outlet.

At the time of the alleged attack, Livingston’s rap sheet included seven prior arrests over the course of the last decade with charges stemming from similar assaults, WGN reported.

In 2022, Livingston allegedly attacked DePaul University student Cami Blechschmidt as she was waiting for a Lyft ride after visiting a nearby Starbucks coffee shop, WGN reported.

"I felt a hand in my pocket, turned my head like that and there was a man directly in front of me, and he punched me directly in the face," Blechschmidt told the outlet.

Livingston was reportedly apprehended by police roughly 15 minutes after the alleged assault, with Blechschmidt later learning that Livingston had allegedly attacked four women within the area in just 22 minutes.

He was ultimately charged with four felony counts of alleged aggravated battery, according to WGN.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of prior incidents or pending cases, the CCSAO evaluates each case based on the available evidence and the applicable law," the Cook County State Attorney's Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"When appropriate, prosecutors seek pre-trial detention for dangerous individuals who pose a danger to the community, as was done at the defendant’s first court appearance in August 2025, when our office filed a petition for detention that was granted by the court. Following an ongoing investigation, the defendant was recently charged in a new case related to the July 2025 incident and remains in custody at Cook County Jail."

Prior to the incident in 2022, Livingston had been arrested twice in 2017 and was slapped with aggravated assault charges in 2015 and 2016, WGN reported.

"I think that he’s definitely a repeat offender," Blechschmidt told WGN shortly after the alleged attack. "They’re not doing anything to keep him in."

The Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.