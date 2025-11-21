Chicago train attack suspect ordered by judge to remain in custody ahead of trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect who was federally charged after allegedly lighting a young woman on fire this week on a Chicago Blue Line train was ordered by a judge to remain detained ahead of his trial.

Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with committing a terrorist attack or violence against a mass transportation system. Federal prosecutors said Reed intentionally used gasoline and a lighter to set the woman on fire at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

"He is simply too dangerous for pre-trial release," federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing obtained by Fox News ahead of Reed’s detention hearing on Friday.

"Defendant’s actions and criminal history, as shown below, demonstrate that he is a serious danger to everyone in the community," the filing added. "The state court system has been unable to contain defendant’s violent crimes, and federal intervention is now needed.

Judge Laura McNally ultimately ordered Reed detained pre-trial, citing his criminal history, the seriousness of the allegations, and the danger he poses to the community.

During Friday’s hearing, Reed — appearing in a jail jumpsuit and handcuffs — told the judge, "I’m going to represent myself."

Prosecutors described the alleged conduct as "horrific and depraved," saying Victim A was simply "minding her own business" when Reed ignited her. As surveillance images were displayed in court, Reed shook his head, smirked and at one point winked toward apparent family members in the gallery.

Federal prosecutors said Reed, according to Chicago Police Department records, has been arrested at least 72 times over the last 30 years.

"At least 15 of those arrests were since 2016, with the most recent occurring in August 2025. He has approximately 15 convictions, eight of which were for felony offenses including arson, criminal damage to government supported property valued over $500, drug trafficking, drug possession, and a felony traffic offense," the filing said.

During Monday’s alleged attack, Reed "was facing charges in the Circuit Court of Cook County for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm after he allegedly struck a person about the head or face area with an open palm while at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois," according to the filing.

"Defendant presents a clear danger and persistent threat of terror to the community. Defendant has been leniently treated in state court, including receiving probationary sentences for violent offenses and pre-trial release for a victim-involved crime. In exchange for such lenient treatment, defendant has consistently re-offended and delved further into criminality," it also said. "Just three months ago, defendant physically attacked someone at MacNeil Hospital, but a judge ordered him released from custody pending trial. Undeterred, defendant, on Monday, set Victim A on fire."

When given the chance to speak on Friday, Reed said he agreed with the government’s request for detention, telling the judge repeatedly: "It’s for my safety. I don’t feel safe out there. . . . I don’t feel safe to society. . . . I’m a target from society."

Judge McNally ordered him detained, citing his history, the strength of the evidence and community risk. She also ordered a mental evaluation after Reed told the court he had not taken his medication.

As the hearing concluded, Reed told the judge: "Just make sure I eat. . . . If you want to trial me, you have to feed me."

The judge did not state an explicit next court date during the hearing.

Fox News’ Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.