Chicago
Published

Chicago teens injured in gas station drive-by shooting

Chicago police say the shooting happened at a Citgo gas station on the city's West Side.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting at a Chicago gas station on Thursday night left three teenagers injured.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. at a Citgo gas station on the 4300 block of West 47th Street, which is on the city's West Side, police told FOX 32.

Police said that an 18-year-old male was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the right leg as well as a 16-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Officials also said that a 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to a hospital.

An individual inside a Chevy Tahoe fired shots at the victims while they were at the gas station, police said.

Police say no one is in custody and that they are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.