Chicago teens injured in gas station drive-by shooting

A shooting at a Chicago gas station on Thursday night left three teenagers injured.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. at a Citgo gas station on the 4300 block of West 47th Street, which is on the city's West Side, police told FOX 32.

Police said that an 18-year-old male was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the right leg as well as a 16-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Officials also said that a 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was taken to a hospital.

An individual inside a Chevy Tahoe fired shots at the victims while they were at the gas station, police said.

Police say no one is in custody and that they are investigating the incident.