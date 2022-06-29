Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago shootout: Wild video shows suspect allegedly opening fire point-blank at police

Jerome Halsey is now facing an attempted murder charge in Chicago

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Chicago have released a dramatic video allegedly showing a gunman opening fire point-blank at a group of police officers during a traffic stop. 

The shocking incident happened on June 5 in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, leaving one of the three responding officers injured. The suspect, 27-year-old Jerome Halsey, is now facing charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. 

Footage released by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability first shows a silver Toyota Camry turning on to a dead-end street before the officers traveling in an SUV pull up to its rear.  

The officers then exit the vehicle, with at least one of them appearing to draw their weapon. As they approached the car, Halsey "exited the vehicle with a handgun and discharged the handgun at the officers, striking one of them," according to an arrest report. 

CHICAGO POLICE LOOK TO RECRUIT US MARINES TO COMBAT OFFICER SHORTAGE 

The video shows one of the officers returning fire before Halsey was taken into custody at the scene.  

Halsey, who was struck in the body, according to Fox32 Chicago, is later seen being taken away in an ambulance. 

Footage from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability allegedly shows Jerome Halsey opening fire at officers on June 5 in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Footage from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability allegedly shows Jerome Halsey opening fire at officers on June 5 in the city's West Englewood neighborhood. (Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Officer Erik Moreno, who was hit twice in the arm and torso, spent about a week in a hospital following the gunfire, the station adds. 

A Chicago police officer is seen drawing his weapon as another runs for cover.

A Chicago police officer is seen drawing his weapon as another runs for cover. (Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability)

Prosecutors allege police observed Halsey driving erratically and "at a high rate of speed" before the stop and that a bag containing several extended magazines was found in his car, Fox32 Chicago also reported. 