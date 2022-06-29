Chicago shootout: Wild video shows suspect allegedly opening fire point-blank at police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Chicago have released a dramatic video allegedly showing a gunman opening fire point-blank at a group of police officers during a traffic stop.

The shocking incident happened on June 5 in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, leaving one of the three responding officers injured. The suspect, 27-year-old Jerome Halsey, is now facing charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Footage released by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability first shows a silver Toyota Camry turning on to a dead-end street before the officers traveling in an SUV pull up to its rear.

The officers then exit the vehicle, with at least one of them appearing to draw their weapon. As they approached the car, Halsey "exited the vehicle with a handgun and discharged the handgun at the officers, striking one of them," according to an arrest report.

CHICAGO POLICE LOOK TO RECRUIT US MARINES TO COMBAT OFFICER SHORTAGE

The video shows one of the officers returning fire before Halsey was taken into custody at the scene.

Halsey, who was struck in the body, according to Fox32 Chicago, is later seen being taken away in an ambulance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officer Erik Moreno, who was hit twice in the arm and torso, spent about a week in a hospital following the gunfire, the station adds.

Prosecutors allege police observed Halsey driving erratically and "at a high rate of speed" before the stop and that a bag containing several extended magazines was found in his car, Fox32 Chicago also reported.