Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police union president is telling members to not comply with vaccine mandate

Union will file a temporary restraining order Wednesday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago police union is just days away from the city's deadline for a vaccine mandate, but many may not comply.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, Fraternal Order of Police: Chicago Lodge No. 7 President John Catanzara is telling members to not put their vaccination status into the city’s portal, which is part of the city’s mandate.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said all city workers must report their vaccine status to the city by Oct. 15.

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT, POLICE UNION CLASH AFTER WARNING OF ‘CONSEQUENCES’ FOR NON-VACCINATED CITY WORKERS

She recently announced workers could temporarily opt-out if they pay to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

Catanzara is fighting back, reportedly telling officers they don’t have to share their medical information. Rather, they should go to work and when the info is not in the portal, they will be sent home on a no-pay status. 

By Catanzara's estimation, that would leave the city without 50% of police patrols this weekend. He warned whatever happens is on the mayor of Illinois' largest city.  

CHICAGO POLICE UNION ‘100% AGAINST’ VACCINE MANDATE FOR OFFICERS: ‘HELL, NO’

The union will file a temporary restraining order Wednesday.

"I've made my status very clear as far as the vaccine. But I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody, let alone that information about your medical history and change the terms of employment, so to speak, on the fly and you have to comply," Catanzara said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Dec. 31, Lightfoot has said that city workers need to be fully vaccinated unless they have received an approved religious or medical exemption.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money