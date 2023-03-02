Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Chicago police officer killed while chasing armed teen suspect identified

Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, shot and killed as he chased teenage armed suspect

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Chicago police officer fatally shot on Southwest side Video

Chicago police officer fatally shot on Southwest side

FOX 32 Chicago reports on the Chicago police officer who was killed on the job March 1 in Gage Park.

Chicago police officers are mourning after one of their own was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed as he chased a teenaged armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired "at close range" in Gage Park, FOX 32 reports.

The incident began to unfold around 4:45 p.m. when two police cars responded to a domestic-related call in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue. A caller said a suspect was chasing a female with a gun, Police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters. 

When officers arrived, one officer knocked on the door of where the call originated. A second officer engaged with the suspect and a chase ensued where gunfire was exchanged. 

Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Chicago Police Department)

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired "at close range" Wednesday afternoon in Gage Park, FOX 32 Chicago reports. 

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed as he chased an armed suspect who suddenly turned and fired "at close range" Wednesday afternoon in Gage Park, FOX 32 Chicago reports.  (FOX 32 Chicago)

Vasquez-Lasso engaged in the chase exchanged gunfire with the offender at close range. The suspect, reportedly 18 years old with one prior criminal violation, was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Vasquez-Lasso was struck multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

"Vasquez-Lasso had been on the force for five years, and Brown said he had a very bright future ahead of him. Brown also noted that the officer comes from a family of public servants," FOX 32 stated. 

Investigators at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting March 1, 2023, in Chicago.

Investigators at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting March 1, 2023, in Chicago. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Officers line the streets during a procession for fallen Chicago PD Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Officers line the streets during a procession for fallen Chicago PD Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso. (FOX 32 Chicago)

A procession was held Wednesday night for Vasquez-Lasso. News footage from the ground and SkyFOX showed hundreds of officers lined up in the streets, and dozens of police cars in front of Mount Sinai hospital, where Vasquez-Lasso succumbed to his injuries. 

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 