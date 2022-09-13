Chicago man gets 65 years for killing father of five in road rage encounter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man was handed down a 65-year prison sentence last week for the shooting death of a father of five during a road rage encounter while he was out on bond for another offense and reportedly has a murder charge pending.

Sheldon Brown, 34, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the fatal attack on Dwayne Young that occurred after a minor traffic collision in Waukegan, an hour north of Chicago.

Both men were in separate vehicles on Oct. 9, 2020 when they were involved in a minor collision, Fox Chicago reported. Brown got out of his vehicle with a handgun and fired several times into Young's car, authorities said.

LIBERAL CHICAGO CITY COUNCILMEMBER DECRIES INTENSE CRIME WAVE: ‘A JOKE’

Young was hit once and later died at a hospital.

"This devastating incident left five young people without the love and guidance of a father, a wife without a partner, and a community without a beloved friend. This case is just another example of how easy access to weapons can turn everyday incidents like fender benders into a fight for life and death," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

"We hope that this long prison sentence gives Mr. Young’s family and friends some solace," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of the shooting, Brown was out on bond for a weapons offense, the news outlet said. He also has a murder charge pending for a separate incident, the news station reported.