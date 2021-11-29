Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago girl allegedly abducted near school by 3 men in ski masks: Report

Girl told Chicago police she woke up in suspects' car with no memory of what happened

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago girl told police that three men in ski masks abducted her while she was walking from a high school Saturday night and was possibly sexually assaulted, according to local reports.

Chicago police confirmed to Fox News on Monday morning that Area Four detectives were continuing to investigate the incident. Police said the victim has returned home with her parents.

CHICAGO MAYOR NEEDS TO DUMP POLICE BOSS IF ‘CRIME PANDEMIC’ ISN'T ADDRESSED, CRITIC SAYS

The girl told investigators that a four-door black sedan with tinted windows began following her as she walked from Austin College and Career Academy High School around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

The vehicle followed her to the area near Lake Street and Pine Avenue, where three men in ski masks forced the girl inside the vehicle, according to police.

Chicago police told Fox News on Monday morning that Area Four detectives were continuing to investigate the alleged kidnapping. (File)

Chicago police told Fox News on Monday morning that Area Four detectives were continuing to investigate the alleged kidnapping. (File)

The girl told police that she woke up around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the back of the vehicle with no memory of what happened during the previous night, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately provide any details about the girl, including her age.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.

Your Money