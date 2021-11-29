Chicago girl allegedly abducted near school by 3 men in ski masks: Report

A Chicago girl told police that three men in ski masks abducted her while she was walking from a high school Saturday night and was possibly sexually assaulted, according to local reports.

Chicago police confirmed to Fox News on Monday morning that Area Four detectives were continuing to investigate the incident. Police said the victim has returned home with her parents.

CHICAGO MAYOR NEEDS TO DUMP POLICE BOSS IF ‘CRIME PANDEMIC’ ISN'T ADDRESSED, CRITIC SAYS

The girl told investigators that a four-door black sedan with tinted windows began following her as she walked from Austin College and Career Academy High School around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

The vehicle followed her to the area near Lake Street and Pine Avenue, where three men in ski masks forced the girl inside the vehicle, according to police.

The girl told police that she woke up around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the back of the vehicle with no memory of what happened during the previous night, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately provide any details about the girl, including her age.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.