Chicago
Chicago firefighter dies while battling blaze in high-rise apartment building

It marks the second line-of-duty death for the Chicago Fire Department in two days

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Chicago firefighters pay their respects to lieutenant who died fighting high-rise blaze Video

Chicago firefighters pay their respects to lieutenant who died fighting high-rise blaze

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, a two-decade veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, died while responding to a fire in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

A 26-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department died while responding to a blaze in a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday morning, the second firefighter to die in the city in as many days, officials said. 

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, a 55-year-old Navy veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. 

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died while responding to a fire at a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday morning. 

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died while responding to a fire at a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday morning.  (Chicago Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 27th floor of the high-rise in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood shortly after 7:00 a.m. Images released by the department show flames and black smoke billowing out of an apartment's balcony. 

With no sprinklers on the 27th floor and the elevators shut down, first responders had to climb all 27 stories to get to the blaze. Tchoryk "went down" on the 11th floor, at which point other firefighters started performing first aid and transporting him out of the building. 

CHICAGO REP. CHUY GARCIA ANNOUNCES DEATH OF DAUGHTER AT 28

Tchoryk's cause of death will be released by the medical examiner at a later date. 

    The fire broke out on the 27th floor shortly after 7:00 a.m.  (Chicago Fire Department)

    Firefighter had to climb all 27 stories to get to the fire because the elevator was shut down.  (Chicago Fire Department)

It marks the second line-of-duty death for the Chicago Fire Department in as many days after 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt died while fighting a house fire on the city's South Side on Tuesday. 

"This is another difficult day for us in the Chicago Fire Department, and for this city, especially for our brother and his family. Let us remember life is precious. It's not promised," Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told the department as they paid their respects to Tchoryk. 

"I'd never thought I'd be standing here again today with you. We've got to take care of each other. Pray for the families pray for each other. We will get through this."

Lt. Jan Tchoryk (right) with his son, Dylan (left), who recently became an officer with the Chicago Police Department. 

Lt. Jan Tchoryk (right) with his son, Dylan (left), who recently became an officer with the Chicago Police Department.  (Chicago Fire Department)

Tchoryk's son recently joined the Chicago Police Department, Nance-Holt said. 

Three other firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze on Wednesday. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest