Chicago Rep. Chuy Garcia announces death of daughter at 28

Chicago Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., announced the death of his daughter, Rosa, on Tuesday.

Garcia released a statement Tuesday morning announcing the passing of his daughter at age 28 on Monday night.

The congressman’s daughter joined his family at a young age after being in the foster care system.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," Garcia said. "Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system."

"We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her," the congressman said. "Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.

Users online sent their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to Garcia after the news was announced.

"There are no words," fellow Illinois Democrat Jan Schakowsky wrote on Twitter. "To my dear friends, Chuy and Evelyn, my heart aches for you and your entire family."

"I’m sending all my love your way during this devastating time," Schakowsky continued. "May Rosa’s memory be a blessing. I’ll always be here for you."

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to Congressman Garcia and his family," former GOP congressional candidate Jesus Solorio, Jr., wrote.

Solorio was defeated by Garcia in the 2020 election.

Garcia ran for Chicago’s mayorship this year after securing his House seat in the 2022 midterms.

The runoff election will be between moderate Democrat Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and progressive Democrat Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

Current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, did not make the cut for the runoff.