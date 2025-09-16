Chicago father dies in crash after smash-and-grab suspect flees with $700K of Louis Vuitton goods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An innocent dad was hit and killed by a suspect who police say was fleeing a smash-and-grab robbery on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

Mark Arceta was driving his normal route to work at a local hospital when he was killed. The 40-year-old now leaves behind a baby boy, who was born just one day after his death. His girlfriend spoke to Fox News about the tragedy.

"They did not want to tell me because I'm pregnant. They did not want me to worry. So, I just grabbed the phone, and then I couldn't believe it," says Roanne Masangkay.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) says the suspect behind the wheel of the car, 30-year-old Dejuan Wingard, was driving nearly 100mph at the time of the crash. Investigators say he was part of a theft crew that broke into a Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue. The crime was caught on camera as one suspect was seen driving a truck through the store windows. The suspects then went inside and stole nearly $700,000 in merchandise, according to court records.

At least seven people are now charged in connection to that smash-and-grab, which then led to the fatal crash. Police charged Keith Perkins, Anthony Hemphill, Harvey Fisher, Alton Jackson, Dejuan Wingard, Darius Bowdry and Kellen McMiller with a long list of charges including murder, burglary and felony theft. The crew also has long rap sheets, according to court documents.

Darius Bowdry, 30, has been arrested 12 times as an adult in Chicago, according to CPD records.

Kellen McMiller, 35, reportedly known as an anti-violence "peacekeeper," had at least four fugitive warrants, according to authorities.

Alton Jackson, 37, has been out on parole since May after receiving a two-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. This is the fifth time he has been arrested in Chicago since turning 18.

Harvey Fischer, 26, has been arrested six times so far by Chicago Police.

The Arceta family says Mark was on his way to his final work shift before paternity leave. He was looking forward to the birth of his second child. His partner is in shock and demands accountability, praying the suspects are not released.

"I want my son to know his dad was so loved. He gave me everything I wanted. He was selfless, generous, and never turned his back on people who needed help," says Masangkay.

A GoFundMe page titled "Please help the family of Mark Carlo Arceta" has been raising money for his relatives.