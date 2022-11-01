Chicago faith leader breaks ground on community center after spending 345 nights on a rooftop

After nearly a year camping out in the harsh conditions of Chicago’s South Side, Pastor Corey Brooks finally left his rooftop and broke ground on his much-anticipated community center.

"We just decided it's a good time, that the city needs some hope, that it needs some inspiration," Brooks said. "It's going to put a lot of positivity and a lot of positive situations to use."

On Nov. 20, 2021, the Chicago faith leader went up on a makeshift roof built on top of cargo crates to raise awareness about the gun violence plaguing the city's South Side. The pastor hoped his act of faith would grab the attention of and educate some of America’s top minds about his neighborhood and help raise funds to build a new community center for his organization, Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny).

Since taking to the roof, Brooks spent dozens of nights around a fire with people from across the country discussing faith, politics, culture and issues affecting America’s youth.

What began as a 100-day rooftop vigil turned into a nearly year-long campaign, ultimately raising $20 million for the community center, which he hopes will revitalize the neighborhood. After 345 nights, Brooks came down from the rooftop to break ground in Woodlawn on Oct. 29.

"I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships," Brooks said. "But most of all, we've garnered enough support to get this center up and going."

The pastor and a group of business and political leaders performed the ceremonial groundbreaking for the 89,000-square-foot leadership and economic opportunity center at 66th and King Drive, across the street from Brooks' New Beginnings Church. The center will provide support services and resources for the community and will have classrooms, community rooms, restaurants, a gym and a swimming pool.

Ten years ago, the Chicago pastor slept on a rooftop for nearly 100 days to raise enough money to tear down a crime-ridden motel, which is now the site of his new community center.

Though he's still short $15 million of his $35 million goal for the center, Brooks said he wanted to move forward with construction, believing it will be fully funded by the time it's ready to open two years from now.

"We decided we wanted to go forward because it's the perfect time," Brooks said. "People really need the assistance. We really need the help. And we really want to see transformation take place."

"There's no better time than right now," Brooks said.